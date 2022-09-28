LEGO’s new Technic Airbus Rescue Helicopter sees first discount to $160 (Save $50), more

Zavvi is now kicking off a LEGO Technic vehicle sale, offering new all-time lows and some of the very first price cuts to date across detailed supercars, rescue craft, and more. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the batch is the LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, which drops down to $159.99 when code AIRBUS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $210, this set just launched earlier in the year and arrives as one of the largest Technic creations in 2022. It’s now down to the best price yet, too. The $50 in savings deliver one of the very first chances to save and a notabe way to bring the latest LEGO helicopter to your Technic collection. Stacking up to 2,001 pieces, the set sports a red, yellow and white color scheme with yellow accenting to go alongside a motorized build that spins the top rotor, as well as retractable landing gear and more. Head below for other LEGO Technic deals today.

Another notable discount today courtesy of Zavvi gives builders a rare chance to save on the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron at $299.99. Just apply code LEGOCHIRON at checkout in order to save $50 off the usual $350 going rate and score one of the first price cuts of the year. This is also a new 2022 low.

This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a sleek blue colorway and detailed interior. It’s one of the more eye-catching additions to the lineup and has been hard to find on shelves as of late. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to check out all of the other LEGO Technic deals courtesy of Zavvi right here. You’ll need to apply each of the specific codes on the listing pages in order to lock-in the savings. Many of the offers are the first chances to save, if not new all-time lows.

LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter features:

This Airbus H175 rescue model helicopter is packed with features – just like those that appear on the real-life version. The motor (included) brings the model to life with moving functions. Check out the spin rotor and tail rotor with slow and fast speed settings, retractable landing gear, winch and a spinning engine. Manual functions include the swash plate to control the pitch of the rotor blades, a cockpit door, passenger sliding doors, plus opening front and rear cowlings.

