LG’s massive 86-inch 120Hz 4K Smart TV just hit the Amazon all-time low at $1,097 ($450+ off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterLG
$450+ off $1,097
LG 86-inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 86-inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,096.99 shipped. This one launched at over $1,800 back in May but more typically sells for $1,550 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low with at least $453 in savings. You’re looking at the best price yet on LG’s giant 86-inch LED UQ75 model with a 120Hz refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and the brand’s game optimizer hub. From there, you’ll find support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as HDR 10 and AirPlay 2 streaming with direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Head below for more details and some price drops on LG’s entry-level 2022 displays. 

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on LG’s entry-level 2022 displays, the UQ9000, with some sizes now even lower than our previous mention:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the 2022 Samsung The Frame displays starting from $430 Prime shipped and the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED TV with HomeKit, yesterday saw new Amazon all-time lows go live on TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs. Delivering variable refresh rates and four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside both AMD FreeSync technology and Apple’s AirPlay 2, these new releases are worth a closer look while they are on sale at Amazon from $400. Dive in right here for more details and be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for even more discounts to upgrade your entertainment center. 

LG 86-inch Class UQ75 4K TV features:

  • a7 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich color thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture quality and sound quality to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching
  • WEBOS: Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family
  • ULTIMATE STREAMING: Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max* and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels** with everything from comedy to movies to sports
  • GAME OPTIMIZER: Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls, Spi...
Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale takes up to 60% ...
Save 20% on Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera with...
Shark’s auto-empty smart robot vacuum now 50% off...
Synology’s 5-bay DS1520+ NAS handles Plex and mor...
SK hynix’s latest P41 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs now...
eero’s latest single router 6E/6+ mesh systems re...
Crucial’s 2TB X8 USB-C 3.2 Portable SSD hits one ...
Load more...
Show More Comments