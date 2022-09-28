LG’s massive 86-inch 120Hz 4K Smart TV just hit the Amazon all-time low at $1,097 ($450+ off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 86-inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,096.99 shipped. This one launched at over $1,800 back in May but more typically sells for $1,550 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low with at least $453 in savings. You’re looking at the best price yet on LG’s giant 86-inch LED UQ75 model with a 120Hz refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and the brand’s game optimizer hub. From there, you’ll find support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as HDR 10 and AirPlay 2 streaming with direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Head below for more details and some price drops on LG’s entry-level 2022 displays.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on LG’s entry-level 2022 displays, the UQ9000, with some sizes now even lower than our previous mention:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the 2022 Samsung The Frame displays starting from $430 Prime shipped and the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED TV with HomeKit, yesterday saw new Amazon all-time lows go live on TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs. Delivering variable refresh rates and four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside both AMD FreeSync technology and Apple’s AirPlay 2, these new releases are worth a closer look while they are on sale at Amazon from $400. Dive in right here for more details and be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for even more discounts to upgrade your entertainment center.

LG 86-inch Class UQ75 4K TV features:

a7 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich color thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture quality and sound quality to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching

WEBOS: Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family

ULTIMATE STREAMING: Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max* and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels** with everything from comedy to movies to sports

GAME OPTIMIZER: Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location

