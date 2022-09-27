TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs hit new Amazon all-time lows from $400 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the new 2022 model TCL Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Roku TVs starting with the 65-inch model for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and now matched at Best Buy, this is $150 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, this 4K (2160p) TV delivers variable refresh rates and four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside a gaming mode “for the smoothest action, lowest latency, and the best picture settings.” It also delivers AMD FreeSync technology, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and access to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice commands. Head below for more details and deals on the other sizes.

More TCL 2022 model QLED Roku 4K TV deals:

Alongside the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED TV with HomeKit retuning to the 2022 low at $960 and ongoing price drops on LG’s 2022 QNED 120Hz 75-inch 4K smart TV, deals on the 2022 The Frame TVs from Samsung are still live as well. Now starting from $430 Prime shipped, Samsung’s latest gallery-style displays are currently delivering the new anti-glare matte displays with 120Hz refresh rates at some of the best prices we have tracked. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous roundup right here.

TCL 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Roku TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED Wide Color: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 40 local dimming zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision: Enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with striking brightness, incredible contrast, and amazingly lifelike color with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

