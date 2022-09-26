VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED TV with HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and Dolby Vision returns to 2022 low at $960

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $959.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,200 at Amazon, this matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked there. This TV is VIZIO’s latest in its OLED lineup, delivering deep blacks, vibrant colors, and great contrast in scenes with both light and dark elements thanks to its inclusion of Dolby Vision technology. You’ll also find HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz variable refresh rate in tow for gaming and there’s HomeKit built in for smart home tie-ins. Plus, AirPlay2 and Chromecast are available as well for sending content from your phone, tablet, or computer to the TV. Keep reading for more.

Consider using your savings to pick up the VIZIO M-Series 2.1-channel Sound Bar that’s available at Amazon for $170. That’ll still leave you with $70 in savings and it’ll deliver a solid audio experience all around. While the TV on sale above does have internal speakers, most TVs don’t have the best audio built-in. So, picking up a dedicated sound bar is the best way to solve that.

Don’t miss out on this sale that we found last week on Samsung’s 50-inch VRR Q80A QLED 4K UHD Smart TV that’s now up to $400 off. Down to $499, this TV is a great choice for those who don’t need a display quite as large as today’s lead deal and who don’t mind ditching OLED for QLED. Then, swing by our home theater guide for other great ways to save.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Precision, refined to an art. Art, perfected to a masterpiece. A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail. Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV. Contrast is king, and because the pixels achieve perfect, absolute black, VIZIO OLED has unprecedented, infinite contrast. Whether you’re streaming the latest movie or playing the newest video game, everything you watch is transformed by this pixel perfection, powered by the revolutionary new IQ Ultra processor.

