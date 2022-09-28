SK hynix’s latest P41 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs now back to Gold Box all-time lows from $84

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SK hynix Amazon storefront is offering some solid price drops on its latest-generation internal solid-state drives. You can now land the SK hynix Platinum P41 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD in 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities at $83.99, $119.99, or $207.99 shipped. Regularly $105, $150, and $260 respectively, this is a new low on the 500GB model and matching on the other two as well as being the best prices available right now. These SSDs debuted at CES earlier this year before launching in May as some of the more affordable options (when they are on sale) in the 7,000MB/s speed category. They include a 5-year warranty alongside the NVMe Gen4 tech and M.2 form-factor as well as being backwards compatible with Gen3 motherboards (at slower speeds of course). Head below for more details.

Another budget-friendly brand in the internal SSSD space is Sabrent. You can land its 1TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 model for $90 shipped right now, undercutting the deal above by $30. However, it’s not nearly as new a release and clocks in at 4,700MB/s. But if it’s for more casual PC builds and the like, it might do the trick and for less cash out of pocket.

After going hands-on with its latest P40 portable SSD, we also just took a deep dive into the WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD that launched at the same time. Now one of the fastest models available, you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience and what to expect from Western Digital’s latest gaming-focused internal SSD in our hands-on video review right here.

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!