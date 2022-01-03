SK hynix unveils new flagship 7,000MB/s SSDs for content creators and more at CES 2022

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsSK HynixCES 2022

It’s time for some CES SSD action. SK hynix – the “world’s second largest memory maker” – is taking its brand-new PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD to the Consumer Electronics Show this year. Hot off the presses, the new SK hynix Platinum P41 is the latest addition to its already popular and comparatively affordable lineup of Gold P31 and Gold S31 solid state solutions, both of which will remain part of the available lineup. With an “industry-leading” endurance rating alongside some additional spec benchmarks for the brand, the 2022 CES SSD unveils just got a little bit more interesting with the new SK hynix Platinum P41. Head below for a closer look. 

CES SSD unveil from SK hynix

According to today’s press release, SK hynix’s CES SSD unveil will be the first Gen 4.0 SSD with a 176-NAND layer the company has ever offered. The Platinum P41 will take over as the brand’s flagship line and will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities come later this year. 

You’re looking at a PCle Gen 4.0 SSD with an “industry-leading endurance rating of up to 1,200 TBW” in the expected M.2 2280 form factor. As for speeds, the Platinum P41 reaches up to 7,000MB/s with sequential write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s and random speeds up to 1,400K IOPS, which it says is “the fastest SSD among the PCIe Gen 4.0” offerings. 

Here are some more details from SK hynix regarding today’s CES SSD launch:

The Platinum SSD series is the flagship lineup of SK hynix and geared to gamers and content creators looking to boost their PC’s performance. Additionally, the Platinum 41 will feature random read speeds up to 1,400K IOPS and random write speeds up to 1,300 IOPS, which is the fastest SSD among the PCIe Gen 4.0.

The new SK hynix Platinum P41 will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2022 in all three capacities, but official pricing and availability details will be announced sometime in Q1 2022. 

9to5Toys’ Take

SK hynix might not be the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to outfitting your content creation rig or new PC build, but it probably should be in consideration. Its drives are among the more popular options we feature on 9to5Toys in the price range for a reason, typically undercutting most of its competition in the price department with what is, in some cases, specs that outperform all but the most high-end models from Samsung and SanDisk. While pricing is still unknown on the new 7,000MB/s SK hynix Platinum P41, it should, at the very least, be on your radar.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
SK Hynix CES 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay ...
Oral-B unveils CES Innovation Award Honoree iO10 smart ...
Arlo’s new smart home security system has versati...
LEGO’s new 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel celebrates ...
LEGO collaborates with BWM for 2022 launch of new 1,900...
Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with m...
LG unveils 810W Soundbar alongside battery-powered and ...
Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs now up 24% ...
Show More Comments