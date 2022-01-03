SK hynix unveils new flagship 7,000MB/s SSDs for content creators and more at CES 2022

It’s time for some CES SSD action. SK hynix – the “world’s second largest memory maker” – is taking its brand-new PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD to the Consumer Electronics Show this year. Hot off the presses, the new SK hynix Platinum P41 is the latest addition to its already popular and comparatively affordable lineup of Gold P31 and Gold S31 solid state solutions, both of which will remain part of the available lineup. With an “industry-leading” endurance rating alongside some additional spec benchmarks for the brand, the 2022 CES SSD unveils just got a little bit more interesting with the new SK hynix Platinum P41. Head below for a closer look.

CES SSD unveil from SK hynix

According to today’s press release, SK hynix’s CES SSD unveil will be the first Gen 4.0 SSD with a 176-NAND layer the company has ever offered. The Platinum P41 will take over as the brand’s flagship line and will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities come later this year.

You’re looking at a PCle Gen 4.0 SSD with an “industry-leading endurance rating of up to 1,200 TBW” in the expected M.2 2280 form factor. As for speeds, the Platinum P41 reaches up to 7,000MB/s with sequential write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s and random speeds up to 1,400K IOPS, which it says is “the fastest SSD among the PCIe Gen 4.0” offerings.

Here are some more details from SK hynix regarding today’s CES SSD launch:

The Platinum SSD series is the flagship lineup of SK hynix and geared to gamers and content creators looking to boost their PC’s performance. Additionally, the Platinum 41 will feature random read speeds up to 1,400K IOPS and random write speeds up to 1,300 IOPS, which is the fastest SSD among the PCIe Gen 4.0.

The new SK hynix Platinum P41 will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2022 in all three capacities, but official pricing and availability details will be announced sometime in Q1 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

SK hynix might not be the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to outfitting your content creation rig or new PC build, but it probably should be in consideration. Its drives are among the more popular options we feature on 9to5Toys in the price range for a reason, typically undercutting most of its competition in the price department with what is, in some cases, specs that outperform all but the most high-end models from Samsung and SanDisk. While pricing is still unknown on the new 7,000MB/s SK hynix Platinum P41, it should, at the very least, be on your radar.

