Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods to the punch with built-in heart rate sensor, more

Today, Anker is expanding its Soundcore lineup with a new pair of flagship earbuds. Arriving with a respectable feature set to take on the like of AirPods Pro, Anker is beating Apple to the punch by launching the new Soundcore Liberty 4 with built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside Spatial Audio support and all of the usual features like personalized active noise cancellation and a true wireless design.

Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds launch from Anker

This evening, Anker held a press event where it showed off a collection of new additions to its lineup. Amongst these new debuts, the Soundcore sub-brand is launching its latest flagship pair of earbuds in the form of the Liberty 4. Arriving with the same true wireless design that you’d expect from a modern pair of earbuds, Anker is packing all of the expected featured into its most recent debuts while also delivering some tech that even beats the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung to the punch.

The most interesting feature about the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds is the built-in heart rate monitoring. This is something that we’ve reported on in the past for the AirPods context, and an inclusion that ultimately didn’t make the cut for Apple’s latest. Anker however is rolling out the feature.

The built-in sensor allows you to keep tabs on your heart rate, whether it’s for monitoring workouts or just taking a quick reading. It sidesteps the usual fitness tracker requirements that you’d need to monitor the stat, too. We’re be taking a closer look at how everything works with heart rate tracking in the future, so stay tuned for our review.

Moving on from the fitness-focused feature, Anker is also building Spatial Audio support into its new Soundcore Liberty 4. This is hardly a new feature for earbuds at this point, but seeing the technology come to a third-party pair of buds that aren’t from Apple, Google, or Samsung is a big flex from Anker. The

Anker then rounds out the package of its new Soundcore Liberty 4 with some of the usual features we’ve come to expect from its flagship earbuds. There’s the usual HearID personalized ANC that blocks out ambient audio around you, as well as ACAA sound support. Battery life is quite impressive, too. You’ll find that the earbuds rock 9 hours of listening on their own, with the companion charging case bringing another 28 hours of usage into the mix.

Pricing is one of the more compelling aspects of the earbuds, as Anker is pricing the new debuts at $149.99. You can buy the Soundcore Liberty 4 direct from Anker right now, with an Amazon listing slated to go live shortly, too.

