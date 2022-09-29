Save 50% on Eveready’s 4-pack of S300 PRO LED Flashlights at new low of $13

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Eveready S300 PRO LED Flashlights for $12.93 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $26, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Each flashlight here operates off of three AAA batteries, which are not included, to provide 300 lumens of light when on high mode which can illuminate objects up to 180 meters away. There is also IPX4 water resistance here so you can comfortably take these lights into the elements without fear of damage too. You can also focus the beam to a smaller point for more illumination distance or widen it to brighten the area right in front of you with the pull lens. Whether you’re looking to add some flashlights to your emergency kit or just want something for your EDC, this 4-pack is worth looking at. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you can instead grab the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $6.50. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage. While these flashlights output less light, they are still good for seeing your way through the darkness.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on a 16-pack of Solar LED Lights down at the 2022 low price of $26.50. These lights mount to your deck, fence, or stairs and provide three lumens of brightness. While that might not sound like much, it’s more than enough to light the way down steps or show where the edge of a deck is when it’s dark outside.

Eveready S300 PRO LED Flashlight features:

Handheld flashlight is up to 4x brighter than standard LED technology with manual focusing that lets you switch from a spot beam to a wide beam by pulling out the lens

IPX4 water resistant flashlight works after splashing water on all sides and sustains impact up to 1 meter for a rugged tactical light that’s reliable in a range of conditions

LED flashlight delivers 300 lumens of light on high and illuminates up to 180 meters away for bright light even in large areas

