KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $150 off at $250 (Amazon low)

Update: Amazon is now matching today’s Best Buy Deal of the Day on Brim’s Stainless Steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine with milk steamer at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $400 but typically closer to $280, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model and the best we can find.

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a notable $150 price drop, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with the frother included, and the best we can find. This deal is also matched at Best Buy for today only. Featuring that retro-modern aesthetic KitchenAid is known for, this is the matte black model with hits of stainless steel that comes with the portafilter, coffee scoop, tamper, steam wand, milk pitcher, and more. It is the first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors” designed to “ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.” The 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter is joined by a dosage selector for single and double shots alongside a top-mounted cup warmer and the automatic milk frother attachment. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the espresso machines, take a look at the particularly notable offer we are still tracking on Ninja’s regularly $200 K-Cup and ground beans DualBrewer. This versatile option is now down at $112 shipped for one of the lowest totals we have tracked on the attractive Ninja DualBrew. Delivering single-serve and full carafe brewing, you can get a closer look at what it has to offer right here.

However, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on higher-end De’Longhi espresso machines as well. Now starting from $300 shipped, you’ll find three different models at up to $150 off the going rates to bring home some serious barista vibes, stainless steel builds, and built-in steam wand action. All of the details you need on these deals are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking upgrades at a discount.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.

58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.

Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.

Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

Cup warmer on top of the machine to preheat your cups while you’re brewing your perfect espresso shot.

Automatic Milk Frother Attachment attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and prepares milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos.

