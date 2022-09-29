Cut your own lo-fi records on Teenage Engineering’s wild, new must-see PO-80 player

Teenage Engineering is officially announcing the new PO-80 record factory – “a compact and portable record cutter.” The design team at Teenage Engineering is responsible for some of the most interesting and creative musical devices out there, from its Pocket Operator build-it-yourself modular synthesizer kits to the design on Panic’s playdate handheld gaming system, but today it is taking its eclectic acumen to the (sort of) vinyl record space with the new PO-80 record factory. Head below for a closer look at the latest Teenage Engineering creation.

New Teenage Engineering PO-80 record factory

Last we heard from Teenage Engineering, it was introducing its must-see OP-1 Field synth gadget for content creators. Before that, it graced musicians and sound tinkerers with its magical new Mac/iOS TX-6 audio interface synth combo, but today it’s all about its new record-cutting machine, the PO-80.

Designed in collaboration with Yuri Suzuki, Teenage Engineering describes the new PO-80 record factory as a portable record cutter that allows users to “engrave and playback 5-inch discs with ultra-analog lo-fi sound.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set:

Monophonic record cutting & playback

Recording time: 33rpm approx. four minutes / 45rpm approx. three minutes per disk side

USB powered. 3.5mm mono input/output terminal

Size: 3.54″ x 6.30″ x 5.91″ / 19cm ×16cm × 15cm. Seight: 1.26 lb. / 570g

In the box: PO–80 assembly kit, spare cutting needle, six black 5-inch blank records, USB power cable, 3.5 mm audio plug, adaptor for 7-inch records, gakken magazine

As you might have noticed, the PO-80 record factory is part of the brand’s growing Pocket Operator lineup of synthesizers and is designed as both a music processing tool and a unique listing experience:

Simply plug in any audio device to the 3.5 mm audio input and cut your own record in an instant. yep, it’s really that simple.

You can simply connect audio sources to immediately engrave the audio onto the included discs or “give your favorite 7″ records new life with ultra-analog sound quality.” The unit includes built-in speakers so you can listen back directly off the needle on the PO-80 or connect the unit to an external speaker via the 3.5 mm audio plug.

Now available for purchase, the PO-80 record factory is another one of TE’s build-it-yourself units and includes everything you need to assemble it, “from needle to disks, just add your tracks and start cutting your own records.”

The Teenage Engineering PO-80 record factory is now available for purchase at $149 with additional records coming in 10-packs at $20.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

