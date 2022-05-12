Teenage Engineering unveils wild new must-see OP-1 Field synth gadget for content creators

The new Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field has arrived. After debuting its hybrid TX-6 audio interface mixer and synth combo last month, the design team at Teenage Engineering has now unveiled its latest creation, the gorgeous new OP-1 Field. Saying its an updated version of the original OP-1 that took the boutique hardware synth world by storm years ago is accurate, but it’s also a serious understatement. TE has packed in “100 new features” leaving musicians, song makers, sound designers, and content creators with a beautiful and powerful new device that delivers a host of synthesizers and sampling engines, loads of built-in effects, a series of hardware recording options, enhanced version of its wacky and wonderful sequencers, and so much more. Get a closer look at the new Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field instrument and recorder below.

New Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field instrument and recorder

From the original OP-1 to its OP-Z machine, the PO-series synths we went hands-on with previously and the new TX-6, Teenage Engineering has been making some of the best and most interesting creative instruments and devices for sound makers for years now. That all continues today with what is for me, and like many others, its most exciting new release in some time with the OP-1 Field.

The OP-1 Field is wild all-in-one sound and music making device featuring built-in synth and sampling engines as well as a host of FX units and sequencers that range from practical to eccentric and down right wild.

A series of new tape and recording formats join the previous-generation OP-1 setup alongside enhanced 24-hour battery life, a new low-profile aluminum body, MFi connectivity, all stereo signal paths, and a gorgeous new hardened glass, high-resolution flush display. The more sleek aluminum body makes the new OP-1 Field feel lighter and thinner, according to TE, while its 2K molding houses a 2.4 GHz antenna system you might not even notice is there.

…introducing the all new OP–1 field. injected with more than a decade of ideas, refinements and improvements. just to mention a few: stereo throughout the whole signal chain, bluetooth midi, usb type-c, a new speaker system with a passive driver for detailed, fat and loud sound, a massive 24 hour battery life, multiple tapes and recording formats, new great sounding reverb and the ’dimension’ synth engine, an all glass, flush, high resolution display. we also meticulously reworked all graphics, screen by screen. did we mention fm broadcasting?

Teenage Engineering has also added in two soft velcro rings on the back for fastening covers and accessories:

…perhaps you want to stick your OP–1 field on top of your full size keyboard or slap it on a guitar? use the included adhesive looped back and start experimenting. on the right you’ll find an additional passive loudspeaker for hugely improved bass. and for a ’no-more-cold-metal-on-your-lap’ experience, we enfolded the aluminum body in a warm, soft touch, hard cover.

The new Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field is available for purchase now at $1,999.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The original OP-1 was one of the most magical and wild music making devices I have ever laid hands-on – I still experiment with one to this day. By all accounts it would seem that the OP-1 Field is literally just a more fleshed out, modern take on it packed with new features around every corner. With iOS, Mac, and Windows compatibility, USB-C connectivity, and a gigantic list of new features (you can browse through right here), my credit card is calling my name despite the pricey cost of entry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!