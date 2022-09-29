Satechi’s 7.5W MagSafe car mount falls to new Amazon low of $33 (Reg. $45)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe 7.5W Charging Car Mount for $32.99 shipped. This deal is exclusive to Prime members. Normally fetching $45, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $12 in savings attached. Previous mentions have put this accessory at 20% off, and today’s offer now beats those by $3. Bringing MagSafe on-the-road, Satechi’s air vent mount lets you position an iPhone 14, as well as previous 12 and 13 series handsets in view while driving. Perfect for keeping a tab on directions as well as switching between your favorite road trip playlists and more, the mount can also dish out 7.5W charging speeds to your device. Then our launch coverage details what else to expect from the experience.

While it won’t charge your iPhone 14, iOttie makes its own take on MagSafe car mounts with a recent addition to its Velox lineup. This more premium offering has a sleek dark blue design with gold accenting that we highlighted in our hands-on review. Its $25 price tag means you’ll pay less than the lead deal, albeit with the trade-off of no charging support.

Speaking of iPhone 14 essentials, earlier this week we took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Bio Lightning cables. Breaking down the experience of the plant-based cords, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review covers why it’s a must-have accessory for Apple’s latest handset that also looks to take a more sustainable approach to everyday carry upgrades.

Satechi MagSafe 7.5W Charging Car Mount features:

Power wirelessly and navigate hands-free while driving with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. Featuring Qi wireless charging, an easy magnetic attachment, and modern aluminum design, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger makes powering your iPhone 13 a breeze no matter where you’re headed – whether it’s commuting to work, driving for rideshare, or taking on your next road trip.

