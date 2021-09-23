Satechi debuts its first MagSafe Car Charger alongside other new unveils [Deal]

Today, Satechi is expanding its selection of popular Apple accessories with three new offerings designed to complement the iPhone 13. Headlined by the brand’s first MagSafe car charger, there’s also another road-ready accessory being joined by a compact USB-C charger. Head below for all of the details on the new Satechi MagSafe Car Charger and other releases.

Satechi debuts new MagSafe Car Charger

Headlining all of the new releases is a new first for Satechi, as the brand is getting in on the MagSafe car charger game. Sporting a similar design to other models on the market, the Magnetic Wireless Charger arrives with a built-in USB-C port for pairing with another one of Satechi’s new releases, but more on that one in a second. Its first MagSafe car mount delivers 7.5W charging speeds to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset. There’s much of the expected magnetic mounting features for attaching your handset.

As for how you can actually set things up in your ride, the Satechi MagSafe Car Charger delivers an air vent design that will clip right into a wide variety of vehicles. There’s an adjustable ball head mount that lets you change the viewing angle, though that’s about it in terms of adjusting the positioning. The new Satechi MagSafe Wireless Charger is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront and arrives with a $44.99 price tag.

Continuing that on-the-road focus, Satechi is also out with a new 2-port USB-C Car Charger. Delivering 40W of power spread across a pair of its USB-C PD ports, this offering is just as well-suited for refueling your iPhone as it is paired with the new MagSafe mount or topping off an iPad or MacBook when working away from the desk.

Shipping on this one is slated to begin at the start of next month. Though you can pre-order the new release today for $29.99. There’s also a notable launch discount going on that bundles the Satechi 40W USB-C Car Charger with the aforementioned MagSafe Charger at $59.99. That takes 20% off the usual price on both of them, dropping from the combined $74 value.

And last up today, Satechi is also refreshed another aspect of its lineup, this time with a new 20W USB-C GaN Charger. Expanding upon the other recent offerings in the collection that launched earlier in the year (hands-on review right here), the new release is also Satechi’s most compact.

Sporting a folding plug design, it can dish out 20W of power with a single USB-C PD port. Now available for purchase, this new GaN charger arrives with a $17.99 price tag.

