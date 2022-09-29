Shark brings a self-emptying station to its latest cordless vacuum to keep your home dust free

After launching its latest three-in-one air purifier combos, Shark is now offering the all-new Wandvac Self-Empty System which combines a powerful ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner with a self-emptying station like those you’d find for robot vacuums. This system is aimed at reducing the amount of dust you’re exposed to when emptying your vacuum to prevent allergy flare-ups and the such and will also charge the vacuum. The Wandvac also can be converted to more easily clean your furniture or reach up high to get those cobwebs. Make sure you keep reading below the fold to learn more about the new Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System.

On the vacuum side of things, you’ll find Shark has implemented its PowerFins technology that will allow for continuous cleaning while digging deep into carpets or directly engaging hard flooring. If you’ve had a Shark vacuum before, it is likely you’ve encountered this tech. Another benefit here is no hair wrapping thanks to its self-cleaning functionality. You will be able to transform this stick vacuum into a handvac, so you can clean your furniture and countertops with ease while also being able to reach up high by disconnecting the brush head.

Shark is stepping up the game with the base station for this new system. Emptying out the dust bin of a vacuum can kick up a lot of dust, which in turn can cause allergy flare-ups, and Shark wants to eliminate those. This base will suction out the debris and dust collected by the stick vacuum into its collection area so your home stays clean and free of dust. It even employs HEPA filtration to trap 99.97% of dust and irritants.

As we relentlessly and continually disrupt the cleaning space, we are now doubling down on the convenience of owning a powerful, light and now self-emptying cordless vacuum with the new Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System. This marks the first time Shark is unlocking automated technology in a cordless vacuum. This marvelous self-emptying cordless product allows us to offer our consumers the most advanced cleaning innovations at an affordable price point. Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer at SharkNinja

Availability

The all-new Shark WandVac Self-Empty System is now available from a variety of retailers with the set MSRP of $329.99. Head below to see where you can order one today.

9to5Toys’ Take

Combining a stick vacuum with a self-emptying base to have one consolidated system is a great move. Why should robot vacuums get to have all the fun? On the vacuum side, it is aesthetically pleasing and has most of the functionality you would need, even if you have pets.

