Shark’s new 3-in-1 air purifiers combine heating and cooling for small and large rooms alike

While there are plenty of air purifiers, fans, and heaters on the market today, there are few that bundle them all together into one package. Now, Shark is launching two brand new Air Purifier 3-in-1 combo machines that each use True HEPA filters and Clean Sense IQ to keep your home’s air clean. The MAX version is designed for large bedrooms and spaces with up to 1,000-square feet of coverage and the entry-level covering 500-square foot rooms. Keep reading below to learn more about Shark’s new 3-in-1 air purifiers.

Having clean air is one thing, but having clean air that can heat or cool your room is the end-game solution. Shark’s all-new Air Purifier 3-in-1 and Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX machines use true HEPA filters to capture airborne particulates to keep your allergies from acting up while also keeping your room at the temperature you want it.

There are three modes you can choose from for the units to operate: purified air, purified heat, and purified fan. Purified air is self-explanatory and will have the machine operate only as an air purifier, while maintaining the current room temperature. Purified heat will activate a heater inside the unit to warm the air after it is purified so you can keep your bedroom at a comfortable temperature in the winter months with user-adjustable setpoints. Finally, the purified fan mode is the opposite of the heating mode, and can cool your room or kitchen down during those summer months when you need some chill air.

Both units here are essentially identical with the MAX model being designed for larger spaces up to 1,000-square feet and the second unit covering up to 500-square feet. They also both use the Clean Sense IQ technology to monitor the air quality and adjust the power to maintain air cleanliness. Pet owners will also benefit from the use of Shark’s Nanoseal filter that can capture “99.98% of large, small, and micro-sized particles.” This combines with the HEPA filter to capture and remove odor and dander from your home’s air.

Availability

Both the Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 with True HEPA and 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA are available now at the respective prices of $399.99 and $449.99. There are a variety of locations currently offering these units, so head below for links to where you can pick one up.

9to5Toys’ Take

Combining heating and cooling technology with an air purifier is a great way to reduce the number of devices you need around your home. I think having smart home integration would have been icing on the cake here, but these two shark 3-in-1 air purifiers are a great addition to any home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!