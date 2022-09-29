TP-Link’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Deco X55 3-pack falls to new all-time low at $180, more from $40

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $179.99 shipped with a $70 coupon applied in the cart. Typically going for $250, today’s limited-time deal marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $30. Currently, this mesh system goes for $220 over on Amazon. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for other TP-Link deals B&H is offering today.

More TP-Link deals:

Deco X20 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh 3-pack – $169.99 (Reg. $220) $60 coupon applied in cart

(Reg. $220) Archer A7 AC1750 Dual-Band Router – $54.50 (Reg. $65) 33% coupon applied in cart

(Reg. $65) 5-Port Gigabit PoE+ Unmanaged Switch – $39.99 (Reg. $50) 20% coupon applied in cart

(Reg. $50)

After checking out these TP-Link deals, head over to our smart home hub for more on lighting, cameras, and locks to take advantage of your new Wi-Fi network. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Wyze HomeSecurity Core Kit down at $90, the second-best price that we’ve seen in 2022 so far. The entire kit is able to be installed by yourself and, should you choose to use professional monitoring and not just self-monitor, then it’ll cost $10 per month with no hidden fees or contract required.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

