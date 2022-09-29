Wyze Home Security Core Kit sees rare discount to $90 at Amazon ahead of fall trips

Amazon is offering the Wyze Home Security Core Kit for $90 shipped. This $10 discount is pretty rare, as the kit has only gone on sale a handful of times this year, with today’s discount marking the second-best price that we’ve seen in 2022. If you’re heading out on vacation this fall, then use the Wyze Home Security Core Kit to keep your home safe. It offers 24/7 professional security monitoring which alerts you with a call or text within five seconds of the alarm being triggered, and if they can’t reach you or you confirm that there’s an emergency, 911 will be notified and help sent immediately. The entire kit is able to be installed by yourself and, should you choose to use professional monitoring and not just self-monitor, then it’ll cost $10 per month with no hidden fees or contract required. Learn more about Wyze Home Security in our announcement coverage then keep reading for more.

When compared to other home monitoring systems from the likes of Ring or SimpliSafe, Wyze is really the most budget-friendly of the bunch. So, if you want an option that features professional monitoring choices, Wyze is the best choice for now. However, if you don’t need that and just want to know when a door or window opens, then consider picking up this 12-pack of sensors for $20 at Amazon. When the sensor and magnet break contact they’ll sound an alert so you know something happened, alerting you to opening doors, windows, and more.

Further upgrade your smart home with the Philips Hue refurbished sale, which is offering rare fall discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, and much more. Pricing in the sale starts at $19 and there’s several ways for you to save on smart home upgrades in the sale, so be sure to check it out.

Wyze Home Security Core Kit features:

Wyze Home Monitoring and Wyze Sense v2 Core Starter Kit adds professional home security* at a DIY price. Simple to set up, no long-term contracts, just straightforward peace of mind. The way it should be. Wyze is trusted by over 5 million customers and is famous for making great technology accessible to everyone. This might be our greatest accomplishment yet — Protecting the stuff you care about for only a few bucks a month. Have you looked at the other guys? No one else is even close. (*Note: active paid service required for professional monitoring).

