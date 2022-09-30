Cooler Master’s MM711 Lightweight Gaming Mouse falls to new all-time low of $20 (Save 60%)

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master MM711 Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $20.20 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $55, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The 16,000 DPI optical sensor will allow for smooth and accurate tracking in your games. You can customize the button bindings in the Cooler Master software as well. The upgraded PTFE mouse feet allow this mouse to glide across whatever surface you use. Design is key and the MM711 features a honeycomb design while also being ergonomic for those long gaming sessions. There are even some RGB lighting accents that can be customized in software. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead grab the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $18. Using a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, you can adjust the sensitivity on the fly with a dedicated DPI button. Integrated Chroma RGB allows you to synchronize your entire gaming setup with the Razer Synapse program for one coordinated look. Five programmable buttons allow for remapping and are also customized through Synapse.

Be sure to check out our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been looking to get into PC gaming, we’re currently tracking a deal on the ZOTAC’s MEK Hero i5/8GB/500GB/GTX 1650 Gaming Desktop for $752, a new all-time low. This desktop might not have the highest-end specs around, but it’s the perfect way to get started with PC gaming on a tighter budget.

Cooler Master MM711 Gaming Mouse features:

The MM711 is a truly innovative mouse that does more with so much less. Along with all the pro-grade features that make our gaming mice deadly in combat, we’ve also implemented a striking new shell design, lightweight and durable Ultraweave cable and RGB – all while keeping the overall weight of the mouse to less than 60g. The result is quicker movements, longer gaming sessions, minimal fatigue, and less wrist pain associated with repetitive stress injury.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!