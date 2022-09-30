ZOTAC’s i5 and GTX 1650 desktop is perfect for entry-level gaming at low of $752 (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero i5/8GB/500GB/GTX 1650 Gaming Desktop for $752.09 shipped. Down from $1,000, this near-25% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This desktop might not have the highest-end specs around, but it’s the perfect way to get started with PC gaming on a tighter budget. The 11th Generation i5 processor and the GTX 1650 make the perfect pair for 1080p medium gaming and give you a great starting point for your PC gaming journey. As you go along, should you find that any part of this setup isn’t powerful enough it’s simple to change out. Keep reading for more.

We recommend leveraging your savings to pick up the Western Digital 1TB WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD for $70 at Amazon. This would be a great addition to your new desktop and deliver an extra 1TB of storage, which would bring the total available space to 1.5TB in the system. That’s plenty to keep games installed so you don’t have to re-download often and being M.2, there’s no cables to connect as it simply goes into the spare slot on the motherboard.

Don’t forget that you can save 20% on HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset, which is down to a new all-time low of $359. Regularly $449, this discount is quite notable as we’ve never seen a premium VR headset. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find more ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

ZOTAC Gaming Desktop features:

High performance gaming simplified! Each MEK HERO is built with quality and ease of use. We simplified the choices by building a PC that is made for performance and reliability right out of the box. The G1 I1465FV came with the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that help to ensure everything you do with your PC runs efficiently and lightning fast. Equipped with GeForce GTX™ 1650, The G1 I1465FV offers high-speed G5 memory to tackle the latest games and everything you need to start gaming with zero hassle. Each of the MEK HERO systems are designed, assembled, cable managed, and hand-tested in the US for optimal system performance and reliability.

