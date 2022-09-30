Save 20% on HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset at a new all-time low of $359

Amazon is offering the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset for $359.20 shipped. Down from $449, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This virtual reality headset delivers a combined 2880×1700 pixel resolution on all-new LCD panels that are designed to “reduce the distance between pixels, minimizing the screen door effect.” There’s a flip-up design that lets you switch between reality and VR, which is a pretty nice feature to have. On top of that, this Vive system is compatible with Steam VR base stations and controllers, making it versatile as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional details..

We recommend picking up a pair of Skywin VR Tripod Stands on Amazon, which are made to hold your base stations up high in the air. How high? They can stretch up to 7.5-feet into the air when fully extended. Having your base stations placed properly will make or break the virtual reality experience, which is why these $45 stands are so crucial to a solid experience if you don’t have a lot of space to set them in the room already.

Need a gaming desktop to go with your new VR headset? Consider picking up Thermaltake’s unique open-air desktop that’s on sale for $1,286 at Amazon. Normally $1,600, this desktop packs AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 GPU, which is plenty of power to play your favorite games.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset features:

Crystal-clear graphics – see the virtual world through a 2880 x 1700 combined Pixel resolution. All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between Pixels, minimizing the screen-door effect

Flip-up design – go easily between reality and virtual reality with the flip-up design, without disrupting your VR journey

Vive port – Get the most out of VR with Infinity. Enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of VR games, apps, and videos

