Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket 4 Plus 7,100MB/s Gen4 SSD back to second-best price at $120 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $150+ $120
Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. This one launched on Amazon at $300 before dropping to $160 and now fetching a $150 regularly price. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day drop down at $100. You’re looking at an NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface SSD solution that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. While you won’t get the built-in heatsink tech on this model, it still makes for a notable PC battlestation upgrade at under $120 with support for SMART and TRIM commands alongside access to the free Sabrent Acronis True Image cloning software. More details below. 

Alongside this ongoing price drop on WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s PC and PS5 heatsink SN850 NVMe SSD at $110 shipped. A more affordable solution on sale right now is the CORSAIR PC/PS5-ready 7,000MB/s heatsink MP600 PRO SSD at $77 shipped. While the 1TB MP600 PRO is slightly more than our lead deal today, if you can make do with a 500GB model it delivers the same speeds with a similar PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 setup. 

We also just reviewed the new WD_BLACK SN850X release. This marks the fastest speeds you’ll find from the WD_BLACK gaming lineup at up to 7,300 MB/s when used with PCIe Gen4 gear. You can get a some real-world speed tests and a complete breakdown of the user experience in our recent video review of the new SN850X right here

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus features:

  • NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. 

