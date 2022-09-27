WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s PC and PS5 heatsink SN850 NVMe SSD back to Amazon low at $110

Amazon is now offering the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $220 directly from WD where it is now matched, it more typically sells in the $149 range at Amazon and is now back at the all-time low there. This deal went live earlier this month before selling out and has now returned to the lowest we have tracked. It delivers up to 7,000MB/s speeds with PCIe Gen4 technology for your PC gaming battlestation or PlayStation 5. This model comes with the built-in heatsink as well as access to the WD_BLACK Dashboard software to “customize and control your gaming experience (Windows only).” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the extra heat protection, something like the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD is worth a look. This one sells for under $100 shipped right now and delivers 5,150MB/s. However, you could also just go with the 500GB WD_BLACK SN850 at $80 to save some cash if you can make do with half the storage space.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more battlestation upgrades at a discount. We are also tracking the first price drops WD_BLACK’s latest 2,000MB/s RGB 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD. Now marked down in 1TB and 2TB capacities, these new all-time lows are notable options for folks looking to add some more portable external storage to their setup. Our hands-on review will deliver even more details on the user experience as well.

WD Black SN850 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

Now Compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles (PS5 system software version 21.02-04.00.00 or higher required.)

