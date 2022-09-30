Spigen’s ArcField Wireless Charger Stand delivers up to 15W at a new low of $47 (Reg. $70)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField Qi 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $46.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is one of today’s Amazon Lightning deals and will only be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly $70, today’s offer is nearly 34% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Samsung’s official certified charging module is employed to specifically made to deliver 15W of wireless charging power to compatible devices. Capable of passing power through cases up to 5mm in thickness while perching up your handset on the angled stand, it ships with a 5.9-foot USB-C charging cable as well as an extended 2-year warranty. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a more basic solution, consider the Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand. It will only provide 10W of charging power to your Qi-enabled handset, but it is also less than half the price at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon in the black colorway.

Alongside all of the options we have featured in our 2022 roundup of the best Magafe chargers and accessories, you’l also want to check out this recent price drop on the Satechi Trio MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad. The rarely discounted, regularly $120 charging solution is now available at $84 shipped on Amazon with the ability to power your three most important Apple EDC items simultaneously. Get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown right here.

Spigen ArcField Qi 15W Wireless Charger Stand features:

Up to 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging: Outputs optimized power for devices. 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging for Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series : Galaxy Z Fold4 / Z Flip 4 / S22 / S22 Plus / S22 Ultra / S21 / S21 Plus / S21 Ultra / S20 / S20 Plus / S10 / S10 Plus / S10E / Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra / Note 10 / Note 10 Ultra (Please check whether your device supports 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging or not)

Case Friendly Charging: Cases up to 5mm thick are compatible. No need to remove the case to charge. From soft cases made of Silicone or TPU to hard cases made of PC or Carbon are all compatible, unless its thickness is over 6mm. (not compatible with cases with credit cards / magnetic / metal attachment).

