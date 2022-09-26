Satechi Trio MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad sees $36 discount to new low of $84

Amazon is now offering the Satechi Trio Wireless 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $83.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $36 in savings while delivering the lowest price of the year. This is $12 below previous mentions earlier in 2022 and arriving at a new all-time low. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can handle topping off your entire Apple kit. Everything is centered around a 7.5W pad with MagSafe support for magnetic alignment of iPhone 14 and the like. Then you’re looking at a secondary 5W Qi pad ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, as well as an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the nightstand or desk setup. You can also dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below the fold for even more.

While not quite as geared towards iPhone 14 owners, the Satechi Dock5 is another favorite around 9to5 for topping off multiple devices at a time. This 5-in-1 charger has lived on my desk since I first reviewed it last year, and arrives at a more affordable $60 price point with the ability to top off all of the gear in your everyday carry. Centered around a Qi charging pad, there’s also a pair of USB-C ports to go alongside dual USB-A slots. On top are some silicone dividers for keeping smartphones, power banks, and other gadgets organized.

If you’re looking to power up some gear while away from the home charging setup, we’re also tracking a rare discount on the popular Shargeek STORM2 Slim 20,000mAh power bank. Having taken Twitter and TikTok by storm as of late, this portable charger features a 140W USB-C port to go alongside its sizable internal battery and is now down to $160.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

