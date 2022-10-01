BN-LINK’s outdoor Wi-Fi dimmer smart outlet is perfect for the holidays at $20, more

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $25 $20
a close up of a device

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of smart plugs, timers, light switches, and more from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug for $19.99. Down from $25, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smart plug is perfect as we head toward the holidays, as you can leave it outdoors and customize when it turns on and off. On top of that, it has the ability to dim connected lights which is something we don’t often see with smart plugs like this. Check out Amazon for other ways to save and then keep reading for additional information.

Do you just need a single smart plug without dimming or weather resistance? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire outlet when plugged in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for 30% off. Coming in at $70 right now on Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, down from its normal going rate of $100. As you prep for fall trips and holiday vacations, having a solid video doorbell on your home is a must in order to protect yourself from porch pirates and would-be thieves.

BN-LINK smart outdoor dimmer is easy to use by plugging in and connecting with WIFI. 1%-100% dimming range provides various options for adjusting. Voice control can release your hands while working with other housework. Scheduling and remote APP control make your home look like “at home” though you are on vacation.

