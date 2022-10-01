SUPCASE and i-Blason debut new collections of iPhone 14 series cases with rugged designs

Earlier this week, Apple revealed the new iPhone 14 and we’ve since seen case makers from all across the land enter to deliver the latest covers and accessories. Now the folks over at SUPCASE and i-Blason are on the scene with their own collections of rugged cases for the new iPhone 14 series handsets.

SUPCASE iPhone 14 cases now available

SUPCASE may not be the most well-known brand out there for iPhone cases, but its new 14 series releases look to continue the solid first impressions we walked away with last fall when we reviewed the 13 series covers. This time around, there’s much of the same rugged design and military shock specification standards as before, just some adjustments to fit all four of Apple’s latest handsets.

In the SUPCASE iPhone 14 lineup, there are three main covers that are hitting the scene today. Starting things off is the standard Unicorn Beetle Style case which comes in models for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. The covers have a more simplistic approach to the more signature stylings of the SUPCASE brand that we’ll get to in a second, with TPU bumpers being complemented by a transparent back panel that comes in one of three colors.

Each one these arrives with $16.99 starting price tag, as well.

Stepping up to a more rugged design, SUPCASE is also bringing its Unicorn Beetle PRO MAG cases into the iPhone 14 action. These covers are much more rugged than the more standard offerings, delivering a number of additional features. The build itself is the most notable aspect, which ditches the sleek form-factor in favor of an even more protective finish that sports a built-in screen protector.

MagSafe is also going to be another major selling point on the Unicorn Beetle PRO MAG, which helps earn the cover its Mag name. And speaking of, the case comes adorned with a beetle that’s fitting for the nomenclature and represents just how much these covers are designed to survive harsh environments and unpredictable conditions.

There’s also the standard Unicorn Beetle PRO Case, which while nearly every bit as rugged, does ditch some of the niceties found on the higher-end model. MagSafe is the most notable feature to not make the cut, and SUPCASE opts to adjust the kickstand design. Whether you go for the MagSafe offering or not, you’re still scoring the winner of CNET’s annual drop test with highest total feet. The kickstands support varying angles as well as both vertical and horizonal orientations, too!

i-Blason gets in on the iPhone 14 case action

i-Blason is another brand that delivers some of the most rugged covers on the market, and its updating its Armorbox series for the new iPhone 14. These cases step up to much of the same protective design as the SUPCASE styles above, and are actually an adjustment on what we’ve seen from the brand in the past.

The 2-piece design pairs a back panel with a screen protector on the front that clip together in order to maximize of coverage of your device. The entire package is comprised of shock-absorbing TPU, as well as an unbending polycarbonate backplate that is mil-spec drop tested. On the back, you’ll find an integrated kickstand for propping up your device in multiple orientations, which pairs with an included belt clip holster that can rotate 360 degrees.

That kickstand also doubles as a ring holder while in-hand, too. And best of all, the new edition of i-Blason Armorbox case for iPhone 14 arrives with a $24.99 price tag. i-Blason also offers an assortment of other iPhone 14 cases to go alongside its flagship Armorbox, all of which are available on its official Amazon storefront.

Taking a page out of SUPCASE’s playbook, i-Blason also has a more streamlined case in the form of the Ares series for iPhone 14. This cover features much of the same 2-piece construction as the Armorbox, but with a clear back to show off the look of your new device and includes a built-in screen protector. Ares is also 20ft drop test certified by CNET. There’s still an integrated screen protector that clips into the back panel, with the same 20-foot drop protection rating.

