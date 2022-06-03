Tested: SUPCASE intros MagSafe kickstand action to its new ultra-protective iPhone 13 case

It’s time to take a closer look at the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro MagSafe protective iPhone case. The brand has been known for its more-affordable-than-most ultra-protective iPhone cases for quite some time and it just issued its first MagSafe-equipped version of the Unicorn Beetle last month. Delivering a fully encapsulated home for iPhone 13 Pro Max with a built-in screen protector and job site-ready build, the new Unicorn Beetle also delivers a unique kickstand MagSafe ring and included belt holster to iPhone 13 Pro Max users that need a rugged sheath for their most precious piece of EDC. Head below for our hands-on look at the new MagSafe protective iPhone case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

SUPCASE UB Pro MagSafe protective iPhone case review

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro MagSafe protective iPhone case introduces, as the name suggests, MagSafe functionality to the brand’s rugged UB lineup. It is only available for the Pro Max model for the time being, according to what SUPCASE has told us, but that might very well change if folks like what they see. Compatible with both magnetic charging pucks, car mounts, and Qi pads, the MagSafe ring along the backside of the case also flips out at the touch of a button to double as a kickstand as well.

Alongside the angular robust build of the actual case that “exceeds military shock specification standard MIL-STD-810G,” SUPCASE includes a built-in screen protector to complete the seal around your device and guard your display from scratches, dust, and the rest of it. That joins the included and detachable swiveling belt clip that supports hands- and pocket-free carrying.

Compatible with MagSafe and Most Other Wireless Chargers. It works with MagSafe car mount to make navigation more convenient while driving. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Winner of CNET’s annual drop test with highest total feet

Full-body design includes built-in screen protector

Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate

Includes free rotating belt clip holster

Built-in kickstand doubles as ring holder

MagSafe protective iPhone case

1 year warranty

Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7“ (2021)

9to5Toys’ Take

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag Case enters the marketplace as a more affordable version of the ultra-protective, job site-ready iPhone holster-style case. The brand has flourished in this space for quite some time, and the new Mag Case continues that trend while delivering support for Apple’s latest magnetic capabilities.

In my experience with the new Unicorn Beetle Pro MagSafe protective iPhone case, everything essentially worked as intended and expected. The magnetic connectivity here is quite strong – you can hang your phone dangling in the air from Apple’s MagSafe puck if that’s any indication – whether the kickstand accommodation is engaged or not. A small push button releases the ring from the backside of the case to deliver a sort of basic but quite useful kickstand or magnetic extension for the case which retains its connection to charging stands and pucks much the same in either position. Your traditional Qi pad-style charging also transmits through the hefty protective case without removing the phone as well.

If I had to find something to knock the UB Pro MagSafe protective iPhone case for, it might be the bulky pocket clip. While most folks that love these sorts of iPhone holsters are likely expecting the kind of hard robust plastic clip-on frame the case ships with, it seemed it to be a touch bulkier than some of the options I have gone hands-on with. While this is a very minor gripe for me personally, it also might be something most folks who live and die by these sorts of iPhone accommodations might appreciate and even need. The actual functionality of the pocket clip holster seems to be quite flawless in terms of removing and replacing the case proper.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!