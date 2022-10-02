ASUS’ TUF 28-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $600, more from $210

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $749, this 20% discount, or $149 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. If you’re looking for a way to elevate your monitor off your desktop, you could check out the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm for $36, a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will get a desk mount designed specifically for ultrawide monitors that can support them up to 35-inches in size and up to 26.5 pounds in weight.

ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

With NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, the VG28UQL1A equips gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance.

Features the latest ASUS-exclusive Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology enables ELMB and Adaptive Sync at the same time, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals and high frame rates while gaming.

With VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and a wider range of colors with a cinema-standard DCI-P3 90% color gamut, it provides distinctive very deep dark shades and very bright light shades performance and also ensure color accuracy.

