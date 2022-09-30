MOUNTUP’s Ultrawide Monitor Arm Desk Mount with gas spring falls sees first drop to $36

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $35.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this marks the first price drop we’ve tracked and is the new all-time low price. Here you will get a desk mount designed specifically for ultrawide monitors that can support them up to 35-inches in size and up to 26.5 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t have an ultrawide monitor, you could instead grab the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount for $27. Equipped with a gas spring, you will be able to adjust the position of your monitor with ease. The mount supports monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds in weight. The arm is mounted onto an extension pole that can change the maximum height of the monitor while the arm itself allows for tilt and pitch adjustments. You’ll get a c-clamp and grommet clamp for handling desk mounting with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk.

Are you looking to upgrade your gaming setup? We’re currently tracking a deal on Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Monitor seeing its second price drop down to $720. This display is perfect for those who want to game at the highest FPS possible on a monitor, delivering up to 300Hz when used with a DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 graphics card.

MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount features:

Upgraded Ultrawide Monitor Mount: Fit larger flat/curved computer screens up to 35″ with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm, heavy-duty monitor stand support 6.6-26.5lbs.

Two Mount Options & Easy Installation: Support c-clamp (drill-free) and grommet (optional) mount, save more than 80% valuable desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor stand with large base. A detachable VESA plate makes the setup of attaching monitor to upper arm much easier.

Integrated Cable Management & Longer Life: Concealing eye sores cables through detachable cable cover on the arm and 2 USB connectors on the base to keep organized, and improve office comfort.

