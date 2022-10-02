Save 20% on The Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet with RFID-blocking plates at $76, more from $23

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Ridge (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its wallets, bags, cases, and more starting from $22.40. Headlining today’s deals has to be The Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet in both Gunmetal and Black colorways for $76 shipped. Normally going for $95, this 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. Here you get a wallet constructed from RFID-blocking aluminum plates to store all your credit and debit cards without stretching out alongside keeping your loose cash secured to the side with the money clip. The slim design makes it easy to slip into your front pockets without being noticeable. Keep reading below for more deals from The Ridge.

More The Ridge deals:

After checking out these Ridge deals on bags, cases, and more, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. While we’ve rounded up deals on Kindle eBooks today, you may be looking for a device to read them on. We’re currently tracking some solid price drops on Amazon’s latest generation of Paperwhite models starting from $100. Leading the way is the lock screen ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for $99.99, or you can forgo the ads for $119.99. This model delivers a 300 ppi glare-free 6.8-inch display and thinner borders than previous releases as well as an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

The Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet features:

FUNCTIONAL & SLIM – Holds 1-12 cards without stretching out. The slim wallet is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily.

RFID BLOCKING – Breathe easy because your cards will be surrounded by the metal body of this wallet protecting them from even the most powerful RFID Chip Readers.

INTEGRATED CASH STRAP – The cash strap allows you to secure several bills to the outside of your wallet with a proprietary plated-elastic design. The metal plate is designed for enhanced security and aesthetic. See our other listing for options with the Money Clip.

