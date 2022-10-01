Latest Kindle Paperwhite hits best price since Prime Day at $100, plus more up to $70 off

Amazon
$70 off From $100
All-new Kindle Paperwhite

After unveiling the all-new Kindle base model and Kindle Scribe at this week’s showcase event, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on its latest-generation Paperwhite model, the Oasis, and more. You can now land the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with lock screen ads for $99.99 or without for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and $160 respectively, this is within $5 of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked otherwise. This model delivers a 300 ppi glare-free 6.8-inch display and thinner borders than previous releases as well as an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. It is also built to withstand immersion in water, “so you’re good from the beach to the bath.” Check out our Kindle buying guide and our hands-on review of the Paperwhite for more details. Then head below for more Kindle deals. 

More Amazon Kindle deals: 

Alongside recent price drops on other Amazon gear like its Luna cloud game controller and Halo fitness bands, you can get a full breakdown of all the latest Amazon releases in our event coverage. From the latest Echo models and the new Halo Rise smart lamp to Ring and Blink updates, everything is detailed for you right here

Kindle Paperwhite features:

  • Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
  • Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.
  • More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C lasts weeks, not hours.
  • Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.
  • Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

