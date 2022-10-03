Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts go live on stainless steel cellular models from $659

After checking into our favorite bands on the market, today Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows for those who opt for the higher-end styles. Right now the 45mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel wearable with Milanese Loop band is down to $749 shipped. Normally fetching $799, this is your first chance to save and a new all-time low at $50 off. Those same savings also apply to the the 41mm Milanese Loop style at $50 off, as well as some other models from $659.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. There’s still quite a few holdovers that are live from before, including some of the best prices yet on M1 Pro MacBook Pros and much more as we head into fall.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

