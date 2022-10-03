Chromecast with Google TV 4K falls to $40 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.98 shipped. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. While you would more regularly pay $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to outfit the guest room with some new streaming support and don’t need to go all-in on 4K playback, Google also just refreshed its Chromecast lineup with a new, more affordable option. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) officially launched earlier in the month with a $30 price tag, undercutting even the discount above with 1080p playback, HDR support, and 8GB of onboard storage. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Then go see what Amazon’s stable of streaming media players has in store thanks to a new fall sale that went live over the weekend. Marking down a collection of its latest and previous-generation offerings, you’ll find models that offer even more compelling specs than the Chromecasts above, as well as more affordable options starting from $20.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

