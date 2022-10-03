Chromecast with Google TV 4K falls to $40 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGoogleStreaming Media Players
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.98 shipped. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. While you would more regularly pay $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to outfit the guest room with some new streaming support and don’t need to go all-in on 4K playback, Google also just refreshed its Chromecast lineup with a new, more affordable option. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) officially launched earlier in the month with a $30 price tag, undercutting even the discount above with 1080p playback, HDR support, and 8GB of onboard storage. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Then go see what Amazon’s stable of streaming media players has in store thanks to a new fall sale that went live over the weekend. Marking down a collection of its latest and previous-generation offerings, you’ll find models that offer even more compelling specs than the Chromecasts above, as well as more affordable options starting from $20.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tile 2022 Mate item tracker now within $2 off the all-t...
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hassleblad 48MP camera set...
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor delivers AirPlay 2, 65...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, Mu...
Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $48.50, Cu...
Segway’s F series electric scooters fall to secon...
adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off sitewide + free ...
Amazon’s smart Echo Glow lamp returns to Prime Da...
Load more...
Show More Comments