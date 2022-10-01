Amazon launches fall Fire TV sale: 4K Max $35, more all-time lows from $20

Following up its Echo sale this morning, Amazon is offering deep discounts across its Fire TV streaming media player lineup. Pricing this time around starts at $20, with all-time lows being accompanied by free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which drops down to $34.99. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day.

As Amazon’s flagship streaming stick, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

Then go catch up on all of the new releases from Amazon that just landed as part of the company’s annual September event. Ranging from the latest in Fire TV like the refreshed Cube streamer and a whole class of QLED smart TVs to the latest from Echo and more, there are an assortment of new hardware reveals to dive into.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

