Jackery debuts new Explorer 1000 Pro power station with dual 100W USB-C ports

Jackery is now expanding its popular lineup of portable power stations with a new offering that sits towards the top of its lineup. Packed into a redesigned shell with all of the same Jackery ruggedness you’d expect, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives with a 1,002Wh output, versatile array of I/O, and a perfect build for campsites, tailgates, and more.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station

Jackery has recently been switching over its standard lineup to a new generation of more capable power stations adorned with the Pro naming scheme. That’s where the reveal of the new Explorer 1000 Pro comes into play, with it serving as a replacement to the original model that we reviewed back in 2020. Where the new iteration comes into play is a different design that plays on the original with a larger handle and much of the same grey and orange design.

As for its actual features, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is much like the brand’s other power stations. It can provide a total of 1,002Wh of energy from its internal battery, which can be refueled in just under two hours from the solar charger input or wall adapter port.

As for ports, this is where Jackery is making one of the biggest alterations. The Explorer 1000 Pro rocks a pair of three full-sized AC outlets, which are then complemented by 18W USB-A ports. The real star of the show are the pair of 100W USB-C ports, which take a more MacBook-friendly approach as well as powering any other device that uses the connectivity type.

All of those specs mean that the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Sits as one of the more capable offerings from the brand. It isn’t going to provide the most juice for your setup, as the Explorer 2000 Pro and Explorer 1500 are both equipped with higher-capacity batteries and more flexible I/O. Most of the Jackery lineup by comparison clocks in at below the new Explorer 1000 Pro, with many of the offerings we’ve previously taken a look at being well below the price point than the brand’s latest.

That also earns the new release a fitting $1,099 price point. The Explorer 1000 Pro is now available from Amazon, as well as direct from Jackery. On top of the standalone power station, there are also models available with bundled solar panels. You’ll find both 160W and 800W bundles depending on how much energy you’ll need for keeping the power station topped off.

