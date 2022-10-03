Save 40% on JBL’s ultra-portable Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $30 shipped (Multiple colorways)

Amazon is now offering the ultra-portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50 and now marked down in several colorways, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. The IP67 water and dustproof design is joined by your typical wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 5 hours of battery life in a particularly compact form-factor. The sort of rugged fabric-wrapped look with the carry loop house onboard volume controls, rubberized feet, and a USB-C port for charging while JBL Pro Sound provides “surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.” Head below for more.

The JBL Go 3 is easily among the better and more popular options in the price range, especially at $30, but there are some more even more affordable options worth taking a look at. One model that comes to mind is the OontZ Angle Solo that sells for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’re not going to get the JBL vibe here, but it does feature its own unique angular and compact design with a detachable lanyard-style carry strap for even less.

While it did just unleash the latest lineup of Echo speakers, we are now tracking big-time price drops on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled current- and previous-generation smart as part of its fall sale events. Starting from $18 Prime shipped with new all-time lows in tow, you can browser through all of these deals in our coverage from over this past weekend.

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Included Components : JBL Go 3, Type C USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Safety Sheet

