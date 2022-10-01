Amazon clears out Echo speakers and smart displays with all-time lows from $18

After seeing Amazon take to the stage last Wednesday for its annual September event, the company is now clearing out an assortment of its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers and smart displays. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the fall sale brings the latest Echo speaker down to $59.99 in three different colors. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day and beats our previous mention by $10. While Amazon just refreshed the lower end of its smart speaker lineup, this 4th generation model is still the latest flagship offering and arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Head below for more from $18.

Other Echo speaker deals:

Echo smart displays on sale:

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

