New all-time lows hit Made for Amazon Echo Dot battery base and wall mounts from $9 (47% off)

Alongside fall price drops on the Echo smart speakers, we are now tracking some new all-time lows on Made for Amazon accessories from $9. First up, the official Made for Amazon Missions Cables Echo Dot 4th Gen Battery Base is down at $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and available in both black and white, this is 27% off the going rate and a new all-time low via Amazon. Providing a neat and tidy home for your 4th generation Echo Dot speaker, this Made for Amazon accessory carries a lithium ion battery pack to deliver an additional 5 hours of playback to your setup when away from an outlet. The cradle design stays out of the way of audio transmission and you’ll also find an onboard LED battery indicator on the unit. More deals and details below.

And while we are talking Echo Dot 4th Gen accessory deals, the Made for Amazon ECHOGEAR outlet hanger and wall mounts are now marked down to $8.99 Prime shipped each. Both regularly $17 and available in black or white, this is 47% off the going rates, and new all-time lows we have tracked. Cable management systems, command strip adhesive mounting options, and more, they also provide organized homes for your Amazon smart speaker either hanging directly from an outlet or under the cabinet (they can also be mounted on walls or the ceiling).

If you somehow missed it, Amazon took the stage last week to unveil and launch a substantial new collection of smart Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Ring and Blink home security setups, and much more. The Kindle Scribe and Halo Rise smart sleep-tracking lamp were personal highlights, but you’ll want to browse through our extensive coverage right here for a better idea of Amazon’s new holiday season lineup of gear.

Made for Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Battery Base features:

Make your Echo Dot portable with the Mission Battery Base.

Design blends elegantly with Echo Dot without compromising audio performance.

Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot sold separately.

Enjoy your music away from the power outlet with integrated battery lasting up to 5 hours.

Not compatible with previous generations of Echo Dot (1st Gen, 2nd Gen, or 3rd Gen) or Amazon Echo (larger device).

