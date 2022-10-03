MOMAX’s Airbox 5-in-1 Wireless Charging 10,000mAh Power Bank falls to new low of $65

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is now offering its Airbox Multi-Device Wireless Charging Power Bank for $64.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ZBIGB7Q9 at checkout. Normally going for $100, this solid $35 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen for this charger. The 5-in-1 design here allows you to charge your iPhone with 10W of wireless power and 5W each for your Apple Watch and AirPods. There is even storage for your Apple Pencil with a 20W USB-C PD output for charging anything else. There is an internal 10,000mAh battery here that the Airbox can be recharged through the USB-C port or even on a wireless charger. If you find yourself flying a decent amount, you will be glad to hear it is TSA-approved. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and just need a simple power bank for when you’re on the go, you could instead go with the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K 10,000mAh Battery Pack for $15.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you will get a power bank with a single USB-A 12W charging port that utilizes Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology to tailor the charge provided to your specific device. You will be able to recharge this bank over either the microUSB or USB-C port for added flexibility.

Be sure to stop by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals with options starting from $6.50. Leading the way over there is the Anker 20W PowerPort III GaN Nano USB-C Charger with 6-foot USB-C to MFI Lighting Cable for $20, a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. This charging bundle arrives as a complete package to power your iPhone or other Apple products. That comes from the fact that it delivers 20W of USB-C PD charging to your device, which is perfect for powering your new iPhone 14 or iPad.

MOMAX Airbox Multi-Device Wireless Charging Power Bank features:

MOMAX Airbox is the ultimate companion for Apple. It neatly stores and wirelessly charges your favorite devices – Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods 2/Pro & iPad simultaneously with a large capacity 10,000mAh battery that supports 10W wireless charging and 20W PD fast charge.

