Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort III GaN 20W USB-C Charger bundle $20, more

Patrick Campanale -
Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W PowerPort III GaN Nano USB-C Charger with 6-foot USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal matches our last mention and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charging bundle arrives as a complete package to power your iPhone or other Apple products. That comes from the fact that it delivers 20W of USB-C PD charging to your device, which is perfect for powering your new iPhone 14 or iPad. It also includes an MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable in the package which makes charging your device even easier.

Anker Nano’s 20W output is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger, Anker Nano provides more power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet. Use the included MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable to charge virtually any device with a Lightning port including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad mini 5, and more. Anker’s latest technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. What You Get: PowerPort III Nano, 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service

Anker

