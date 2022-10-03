Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort III GaN 20W USB-C Charger bundle $20, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W PowerPort III GaN Nano USB-C Charger with 6-foot USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal matches our last mention and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charging bundle arrives as a complete package to power your iPhone or other Apple products. That comes from the fact that it delivers 20W of USB-C PD charging to your device, which is perfect for powering your new iPhone 14 or iPad. It also includes an MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable in the package which makes charging your device even easier.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Anker Nano’s 20W output is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger, Anker Nano provides more power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet. Use the included MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable to charge virtually any device with a Lightning port including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad mini 5, and more. Anker’s latest technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. What You Get: PowerPort III Nano, 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!