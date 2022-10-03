Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort III GaN 20W USB-C Charger bundle $20, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W PowerPort III GaN Nano USB-C Charger with 6-foot USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal matches our last mention and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charging bundle arrives as a complete package to power your iPhone or other Apple products. That comes from the fact that it delivers 20W of USB-C PD charging to your device, which is perfect for powering your new iPhone 14 or iPad. It also includes an MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable in the package which makes charging your device even easier.
More smartphone accessories:
- Tile 2022 Mate item tracker now within $2 off the all-time low at $18 (Reg. $25), plus more
- VICSEED Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $16.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Save 40% on JBL’s ultra-portable Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $30 shipped (Multiple colorways)
- AINOPE 48W USB-C/A Car Charger with MFi USB-C Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- All-time low brings Razer’s Kishi MFi iPhone controller down to $45 (Reg. $100)
- CASEKOO iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case: $20.50 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts go live on stainless steel cellular models from $659
- Aioneus MFi-certified 1-foot Lightning Cables: $6.50 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with integrated Wireless Charger falls to new low at $42.50
- Satechi’s 7.5W MagSafe car mount falls to new Amazon low of $33 (Reg. $45)
- Pick up this 4-pack of smart plugs while they’re available at $11.50. That’s under $3 each!
- 3-in-1 7.5W/18W MagSafe Wireless Charging Station: $36 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Anker Nano’s 20W output is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger, Anker Nano provides more power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet. Use the included MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable to charge virtually any device with a Lightning port including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad mini 5, and more. Anker’s latest technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. What You Get: PowerPort III Nano, 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!