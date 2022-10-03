OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hassleblad 48MP camera setup at new low of $600 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Down from an $800 going rate and $899 original list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of the latest OnePlus’ smartphones, the 10 Pro delivers a powerful flagship experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. For a screen, OnePlus chose to use a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display for a premium experience all around. In addition to that, the Hasselblad-backed 48MP triple-sensor camera array is perfect for capturing holiday memories, birthday celebrations, and so much more. Plus, there’s a fingerprint scanner built-in and OnePlus includes a 65W fast charger in the package. Swing by our longterm hands-on review to take a deeper dive into what the OnePlus 10 Pro has to offer then head below to learn more.

Protect your brand-new OnePlus 10 Pro with Spigen’s Tough Armor case that can be picked up for $17 at Amazon. This case is specifically made to fit the 10 Pro and has cutouts for all ports and buttons. It also leverages a new foam technology that Spigen is utilizing to add an extra layer of shock resistance to your smartphone.

Are you on a tighter budget? Google’s Pixel 6a is on sale for $349 right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. That’s a $100 discount from its normal going rate and makes now the best time to pick up one of Google’s latest smartphones. Then, swing by our Android guide to find all the other great ways you can save on other smartphones and apps for your new device.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

