Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Defense Zone 3, Hidden Folks, more

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure to check out the deals we are tracking on the OnePlus 10T as well as Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV and Spigen’s 15W ArcField Wireless Charger Stand. The highlight app deals include titles like Muse Dash, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Hidden Folks, 3D Anatomy, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Joining ongoing price drops on OnePlus 10T at $100 off and the Skagen’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches, today we have a new all-time low on Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV. Just be sure to scope out offers on Spigen’s 15W ArcField Wireless Charger Stand, this weekend’s Anker Android charging gear offers from $9, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!! What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game…Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn’t matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win? Avoid is also a valid option 

