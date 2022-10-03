Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor delivers AirPlay 2, 65W USB-C, and 4K specs at $580 (Save $120)

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $579.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer delivers $120 in savings in order to mark the second-best price to date. We saw it on sale for less once before during a several hour flash sale, but today’s price cut is the only readily-available chance to score it under $600. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

At a more affordable price, the recent Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor delivers much of the same connected feature set for less. Sure, you’re ditching the iMac-inspired design found on the newer M8 counterpart, but it still delivers onboard access to a wide range of streaming services, Microsoft Office, and more with a $400 price tag.

Or if your desktop workstation could use an entirely new machine altogether, Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac is currently on sale right now. With $149 in savings across several different configurations, you can now bring home the Apple Silicon-powered machine starting at $1,199.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

