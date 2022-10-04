Rare Amazon low knocks $100 off a pair of KRK 5-inch Classic Studio Monitor speakers at $198

Amazon is now offering the KRK 5-inch Classic Studio Monitor for $99 shipped. Note: This is, like most pro-grade studio monitors, sold as a single speaker so you’ll need to purchase two of them. Regularly $150, this is $50 off, $100 in savings after you purchase two of them, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s price is also a rare one and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. KRKs have been my personal speakers of choice for many years alongside a host of professional studios around the world for a reason; they sound great and last for many years – I have a perfectly functioning set in front of me going on 10 years now. A notable options for home music producers and content creators, the Classic 5 set features a custom bi-amped setup, high/low-frequency controls to “contour the sound for your environment,” a soft-dome tweeter with optimized waveguide for “articulate highs up to 35kHz,” and a glass-aramid composite woofer. More details below.

While it’s hard to imagine them sounding quite as good as the KRK model above, it’s also hard to go wrong with the PreSonus Eris E3.5 Near Field Studio Monitors for the price. You can get a pair of them for the price of a single on-sale KRK Classic above and they are a particularly popular option on Amazon. Even the Bluetooth-enabled set comes in at $140 for two.

For more home studio deals, be sure to dive into yesterday fresh new Amazon Mackie event. You’ll now find its CR-X monitor speakers in a few different sizes to meet your needs marked down to some of the best prices of the year alongside a host of accessories, headphones, microphones, and more starting from $15 Prime shipped. All of the details you need on this sale are waiting in our coverage right here.

KRK 5-inch Classic Studio Monitor features:

High/Low-frequency controls contour your sound for environment, preference, and music style, and the custom bi-amped, class A/B amp offers large headroom and low distortion

Soft-dome tweeter with optimized waveguide provides smooth, pristine and articulate highs up to 35kHz

The low-resonance enclosure minimizes distortion and color, and the lightweight, glass-aramid composite woofer delivers clear midrange and tight bass

Flat Low Frequency Adjustment adding versatility and improved accuracy for mixes that translate in different environments

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!