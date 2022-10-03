Mackie’s 8-inch Bluetooth Studio Speakers hit 2022 Amazon low at $300, more from $15

Amazon has now launched a notable sale event on Mackie content creator and home studio gear starting from $15. One standout here is now its Mackie CR-X Series 8-Inch Bluetooth Monitor Speakers at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $360, this is a solid $60 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon and the best total we can find. Only once have we seen them go for any less, and that was an offer at $290 ahead of the holidays last year. You’ll also find the smaller 4- and 5-inch CR-X Series monitors (with and without Bluetooth) marked down starting from $129.99 shipped. Entering as an affordable opportunity to land a pair of studio-grade monitors in your setup, you’re looking at a two up to 8-inch speakers with both hard wired and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. All-wood cabinets provide a “natural sonic character” and support your usual set of I/O options, from the from-mounted headphone output to the 1.4-inch and RCA jacks you’ll find around back. Head below for more Mackie deals. 

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Mackie monitor and content creation gear sale right here. Starting with some earbuds down at $15, you’ll also find its USB and XLR microphones on sale, as well as a series of studio-focused over-ear headphones and more from $45 shipped. Browse through everything on this landing page

Alongside our 2022 lineup of the best podcast equipment out there, we have seen our fair share of new content creator gear launch over the last couple of months and most recently with the new Logitech lineup. Check out some highlights below:

Mackie CR-X Series Monitors feature:

  • Professional studio-quality sound
  • Flexible inputs – 1/4”, RCA, and Bluetooth
  • 160 watts of clean, articulate stereo sound
  • All-wood cabinet provides a natural sonic character
  • Hookup cables and isolation pads included

