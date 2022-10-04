Apple launches pre-Halloween iTunes movie sale with psychological horror flicks, plus $1 rental

October has officially arrived and Apple is wasting no time rolling out a collection of spooky movie discounts ahead of Halloween. Putting psychological horror flicks in the spotlight, you’ll be able to save on plenty of classics all starting at $5 each. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.
Apple rolls out pre-Halloween movie sale
Starting at $5, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.
- American Psycho
- Predator
- The Sixth Sense
- Signs
- Alien
- Black Swan
- Taxi Driver
- Aliens
- 28 Days Later
- Requiem for a Dream
- It Follows
- 28 Weeks Later
- Ready or Not
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Marathon Man
And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Resurrection. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, and Grace Kaufman.
