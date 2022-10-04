Apple launches pre-Halloween iTunes movie sale with psychological horror flicks, plus $1 rental

October has officially arrived and Apple is wasting no time rolling out a collection of spooky movie discounts ahead of Halloween. Putting psychological horror flicks in the spotlight, you’ll be able to save on plenty of classics all starting at $5 each. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple rolls out pre-Halloween movie sale

Starting at $5, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Resurrection. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, and Grace Kaufman.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!