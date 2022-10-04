Strap a handmade leather Pad & Quill band on your Apple Watch Series 8 from $55 (35% off)

Pad & Quill has now knocked 20% off all of its handcrafted fabric and leather Apple Watch Series 8 bands (they also work with previous-generation models). On top of that, we also have a discount code to knock an additional 15% off for some of the most notable prices of the year on its Single tour, Lowry Cuff, Pilot band, and the new Field Strap. Pad & Quill’s bands certainly aren’t the most affordable, but they are also handmade with premium materials and just got much less pensive. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch Series 8 bands and more

The Pad & Quill is ready to strap its fabric and leather bands on your Apple Watch Series 8 and other models at a solid discount. Alongside free shipping across the board, just remember to use code PQ15 at checkout the knock the prices down even lower.

One standout – the Single Tour NATO leather band –and the most affordable of the bunch also happens to be one of the nicer models in the lineup, if you ask me. Regularly $80, you can now score one for $54.37 shipped after you apply the code above. Available in chestnut or whiskey colorways with your choice of stainless steel or black hardware, it is made with a full-grain leather top, a softer leather liner, UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, and supports the “Apple Watch heart rate and monitor.” More details below.

You can browse the rest of the discounted fabric and leather Apple Watch Series 8 bands – again all of them work work with previous-generation models as well as the new flagship Ultra variant – on this landing page.

Speaking of Apple Watch bands, be sure to check out our exclusive 10% price drop on SANDMARC’s new leather Apple Watch Ultra model as well as our 2022 edition roundup of the Best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands for any style and budget.

Single Tour NATO leather band features:

Leather Apple Watch Series 8 bands: This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands. Each NATO Leather Apple Watch band is handmade and finished with UV-resistant stitching. These bands are designed to age and become more beautiful over time. We even included a unique passion of ours in each band. Under the strap you will see two small initials, those are the initials of the artisan who made that band for you!

