SANDMARC’s new leather Apple Watch Ultra Band exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers

After seeing the new SANDMARC iPhone 14 cases go live – last year’s were some of my personal favorites – with our exclusive promo code, it’s now time to look at the brand’s new Apple Watch Ultra Band. Now joining its standard Leather Edition Apple Watch Band, SANDMARC has unveiled its new Leather Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band made of full-grain leather with stainless steel buckles and hardware. Head below for a closer look at the new band and to land a solid launch discount with our exclusive promotion code.

SANDMARC Apple Watch Ultra Band

Apple unleashed the new flagship wearable at its recent Far Out event alongside a fresh set of exciting new bands – be sure to hit up our Apple Watch Ultra band compatibility explained feature piece. While the official offerings are focused on the extreme sports lifestyle design approach, SANDMARC is looking to offer Ultra customers an option to take things down a notch when wearing the new smartwatch in more casual or social situations.

The new SANDMARC Leather Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band is crafted from the “highest quality” full-grain leather alongside the inclusion of stainless steel hardware and “minimal adapters [connectors] that integrate seamlessly” with Apple’s latest wearable. More specifically, you’re looking for 316L stainless steel hardware (and buckle) that are made to work specifically with the Ultra’s 49mm case size.

With a modern design made to last a lifetime, the leather band will only look better with age.

The new Apple Watch Ultra band is available now in black or brown leather at $69.99 with a November 2022 shipping date. However, you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock your total down to $62.99 shipped.

SANDMARC’s latest Leather Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band now sits alongside its new iPhone 14 leather and industrial polymer cases (also available at a discount with our exclusive code). That’s on top of some of the iPhoneography gear it has unleashed as of late, including the new metal pro edition handheld or full-size iPhone Tripod we reviewed previously. Browse through some of the latest highlights below:

