SteelSeries’ all-new 2023 Apex Pro TKL keyboard features its OmniPoint 2.0 customizable switches

Today SteelSeries is now launching its 2023 model Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard with its all-new OmniPoint 2.0 switches that allow you to set custom actuation distances to provide the ultimate customizability. You will have a choice between wired and wireless models, so you can choose the right option for your gaming setup with the only difference being the built-in battery and transmitter. The TKL design removes keys that most gamers will never need to save desktop space as well. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these new entries from SteelSeries.

Founded in 2001, SteelSeries is now expanding the popular Apex keyboard lineup with the new Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard. This compact keyboard drops the num pad and other editing keys that you rarely use to give more room for mice and reduce the number of overall keys that don’t serve many purposes. This is the first TKL keyboard in the Apex Pro lineup to have a wireless model which further expands flexibility.

Both the wireless and wired models of the Apex Pro TKL come equipped with SteelSeries’ OmniPoint 2.0 switches that allow you to fully customize the actuation point between 0.2 and 3.8mm with 0.1mm precision. SteelSeries describes the OmniPoint switches as having “11x faster response time, 10x faster actuation, and is 2x more durable than standard mechanical switches.” One of the new features for the 2.0 version is the ability to have Dual Actuation keypresses. This will allow you to have a half press of the W key to walk normally with a full press causing you to sprint, reducing the number of keys you need to press at once.

While there is no difference in the keyboard itself between the wireless and wired models, you will have the option to use the wireless model as a wired keyboard with the USB-C cable. You can expect up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge with the wireless side using SteelSeries’ lag-free Quantum 2.0 system for a 2.4GHz connection. Bluetooth 5.0 is also present in case you need to use the keyboard with a mobile device. There is even an onboard OLED screen for displaying information from games or even showing your chat without impacting your gaming performance.

Upgrading your gaming keyboard has more impact than you might think and SteelSeries is bringing a compelling offer to the table. The OmniPoint 2.0 switches are one of the few technologies in gaming that I believe should become more widespread due to the level of customizability you get.

