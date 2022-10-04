TCL’s unlocked 256GB 20 Pro 5G Android smartphone returns to low of $300 ($200 off)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, $and $15 below our last mention, today’s deal matches the Amazon low that we’ve only seen once before. Unlocked to be used with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, this smartphone can work on Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G networks and both of those carriers plus AT&T’s LTE networks depending on who you have for service. It utilizes the Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor as well as sports 6GB of RAM to deliver a solid experience all around. The NXTVISION 2.0 AMOLED Dotch 6.67-7inch FHD+ display also allows you to watch content and enjoy your favorite apps with ease. There’s a 48MP OIS quad camera array around the back as well, which will help you take family photos and videos that are stored on the internal 256GB of storage. Though, if that’s not enough, you can expand it with up to 1TB more through microSD. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the budget-friendly smartphone and then keep reading for more.

Given you’re saving $200 in today’s lead deal, you should consider reinvesting some of that cash into keeping your new phone protected. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $12, which is a great way to keep your new phone’s display safe from scratches. The great part here is that since you’re getting two tempered glass screen protectors here, should one break, crack, or scratch, there’s another one to take its place while you order some more backups.

TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

